In 2026 TVS XL100 or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). XL100 engine makes power and torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
XL100 vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl100
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|TVS
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 43,900
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|99.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours