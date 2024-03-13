In 2024 TVS XL100 or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (ex-showroom price). XL100 engine makes power and torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl. Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge.
XL100 vs Queen SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl100
|Queen sx
|Brand
|TVS
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 44,998
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|-
|55-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 to 55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|99.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.