XL100 vs Queen SX

TVS XL100 vs Warivo Motors Queen SX

In 2024 TVS XL100 or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (ex-showroom price). XL100 engine makes power and torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl. Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge.
XL100 vs Queen SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl100 Queen sx
BrandTVSWarivo Motors
Price₹ 44,998₹ 53,800
Range-55-80 km/charge
Mileage55 to 55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity99.7 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998
*Ex-showroom price
Queen SX
Warivo Motors Queen SX
STD
₹53,800
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
99.7 cc-
Engine Type
4 Stroke Single Cylinder-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Centrifugal Wet Clutch-
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
Single Speed Gear Box-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
51 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Fuel Capacity
4 L-
Length
1895 mm1785 mm
Ground Clearance
158 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1228 mm-
Kerb Weight
88 kg60.9 kg
Height
1077 mm1100 mm
Width
670 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Swing arm with hydraulic shocks-
Front Suspension
Telescopic spring type hydraulic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,20075,300
Ex-Showroom Price
44,99975,300
RTO
2,6990
Insurance
5,5020
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1431,618

