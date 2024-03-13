HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXL100 vs Enduro

TVS XL100 vs Warivo Motors Enduro

In 2024 TVS XL100 or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (ex-showroom price). XL100 engine makes power and torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl. Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge.
XL100 vs Enduro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl100 Enduro
BrandTVSWarivo Motors
Price₹ 44,998₹ 53,800
Range-65-75 km/charge
Mileage55 to 55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity99.7 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Filters
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Enduro
Warivo Motors Enduro
STD
₹53,800*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
99.7 cc-
Engine Type
4 Stroke Single Cylinder-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Centrifugal Wet Clutch-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
Single Speed Gear Box-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
51 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Fuel Capacity
4 L-
Length
1895 mm1960 mm
Ground Clearance
158 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1228 mm-
Kerb Weight
88 kg75.5 kg
Height
1077 mm1060 mm
Width
670 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Swing arm with hydraulic shocks-
Front Suspension
Telescopic spring type hydraulic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,20053,800
Ex-Showroom Price
44,99953,800
RTO
2,6990
Insurance
5,5020
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1431,156

XL100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS XL100null | Petrol | Automatic44,998 - 59,695**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
PURE EV ETrance Neonull | Electric | Automatic78,999**Ex-showroom price
XL100 vs ETrance Neo

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    TVS XL100 is offered in four variants.
    TVS E-XL and XL EV trademarks filed for upcoming XL100 electric moped
    13 Mar 2024
    TVS XL100
    TVS Motor joins hands with Rapido to boost commercial mobility ecosystem
    27 Apr 2022
    The KTM 490 range will share details with the CFMoto 450SR.
    KTM 490 range to see the light of day later this year: Report
    28 May 2022
    One of the biggest updates on the new 390 ADV is going to be its spoke wheels along with a bigger 21-inch unit at the front.
    India-bound KTM 390 Adventure with 21-inch front spoke wheel spotted
    19 Feb 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     