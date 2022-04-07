|Max Power
|4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|48.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Displacement
|99.7 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Centrifugal Wet Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke Single Cylinder
|-
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Gear Box
|Single Speed Gear Box
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|51 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹51,146
|₹52,000
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹41,015
|₹52,000
|RTO
|₹3,027
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹4,947
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,157
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,099
|₹1,117