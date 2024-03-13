In 2026 TVS XL100 or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). XL100 engine makes power and torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
XL100 vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl100
|Vio
|Brand
|TVS
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 43,900
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|99.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-