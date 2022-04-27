Saved Articles

TVS XL100 vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3

In 2024 TVS XL100 or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

XL100 vs Ujaas eGo T3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl100 Ujaas ego t3
BrandTVSUjaas Energy
Price₹ 44,998₹ 56,880
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage55 to 55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity99.7 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Ujaas eGo T3
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3
eGo T3 LA 72V
₹56,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
99.7 cc-
Engine Type
4 Stroke Single Cylinder-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Centrifugal Wet Clutch-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
Single Speed Gear Box-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
51 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,20059,724
Ex-Showroom Price
44,99959,724
RTO
2,6990
Insurance
5,5020
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1431,283

