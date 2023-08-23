Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|No Of Batteries
|1
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Self Start Only
|Motor Power
|11000 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Chain Drive
|Charging at Charging Station
|Yes
|-
|Charging Time(0-80%)
|3 Hours 40 Minutes
|-
|Charging at Home
|Yes
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹2,49,990
|₹2,37,260
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,49,990
|₹2,09,900
|RTO
|₹0
|₹16,792
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹10,568
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,373
|₹5,099