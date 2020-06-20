Saved Articles

TVS Victor vs Yulu Wynn

In 2023 TVS Victor or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Wynn
Yulu Wynn
STD
₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Emission Type
BS4-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,87755,555
Ex-Showroom Price
57,87755,555
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2441,194

