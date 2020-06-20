In 2023 TVS Victor or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 TVS Victor or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Victor Price starts at 57,877 (last recorded price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at 55,555 (ex-showroom price). Victor engine makes power and torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Yulu offers the Wynn in 1 colour. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less