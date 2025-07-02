In 2026 TVS Victor or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Victor engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Victor vs RayZR 125 Comparison