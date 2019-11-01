Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
|8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Stroke
|48.8 mm
|57.9 mm
|Max Torque
|9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
|9.7 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|2
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|V-belt automatic
|Bore
|53.5 mm
|52.4 mm
|Emission Type
|BS4
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹57,877
|₹88,063
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹57,877
|₹73,330
|RTO
|₹0
|₹6,397
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹5,911
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,425
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,244
|₹1,892