HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesVictor vs RayZR 125

TVS Victor vs Yamaha RayZR 125

Filters
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Drum
₹69,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
48.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm9.7 Nm @ 5000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
4 SpeedV-belt automatic
Bore
53.5 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
BS4bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,87788,063
Ex-Showroom Price
57,87773,330
RTO
06,397
Insurance
05,911
Accessories Charges
02,425
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2441,892
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending bikes

View all Popular Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

3.11 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

8.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.43 - 2.64 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BGauss C12i

BGauss C12i

99,999 - 1.26 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 67,405
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

2.8 - 3.1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban S

Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban S

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details