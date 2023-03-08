In 2026 TVS Victor or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Victor engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Victor vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Victor
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 57,877
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|72 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|8.2 PS PS