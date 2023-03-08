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TVS Victor vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 TVS Victor or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Victor engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Victor vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Victor Fascino 125
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 57,877₹ 77,200
Mileage72 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity109 cc125 cc
Power9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Victor Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
8 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm145 mm
Length
1980 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1280 mm
Height
1090 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg98 kg
Width
750 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75 X 17,Rear :-3.00 X 17Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
480 km-
Max Power
9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
48.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
4 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Bore
53.5 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
BS4bs6-2.0
Chassis
Single Cradle Tubular Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Oil Damped Front SuspensionTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Series Spring SuspensiUnit Swing
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
PillionSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
3v Eco ThrustSmart Motor Generator System
Internet Connectivity
No-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
NoYes
Underseat storage
No21 L
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,87789,391
Ex-Showroom Price
57,87777,200
RTO
06,176
Insurance
06,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2441,921

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