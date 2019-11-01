Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Stroke
|48.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
|-
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|-
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|-
|Bore
|53.5 mm
|-
|Emission Type
|BS4
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹57,877
|₹60,847
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹57,877
|₹55,900
|RTO
|₹0
|₹3,354
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹1,593
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,244
|₹1,307