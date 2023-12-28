In 2023 TVS Victor or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 TVS Victor or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Victor Price starts at 57,877 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA Price starts at 42,924 (ex-showroom price). Victor engine makes power and torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa LA in 2 colours. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. Ujaas eSpa LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less