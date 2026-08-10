In 2026 TVS Victor or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). Victor engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge.
Victor vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Victor
|Ego t3
|Brand
|TVS
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 57,877
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|-
|75-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|72 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-