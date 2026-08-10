In 2026 TVS Victor or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). Victor engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Victor vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Victor
|Ego li
|Brand
|TVS
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 57,877
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|72 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours