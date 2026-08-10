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TVS Victor vs Ujaas Energy eGo Li

In 2026 TVS Victor or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). Victor engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Victor vs eGo Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Victor Ego li
BrandTVSUjaas Energy
Price₹ 57,877₹ 53,880
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage72 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.5 kWh
Engine Capacity109 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-4 Hours

Filters
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Victor Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
8 L-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
1980 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Height
1090 mm-
Kerb Weight
112 kg-
Width
750 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75 X 17,Rear :-3.00 X 17Front :-3.10-10 Rear :-3.10-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
480 km75 km
Max Power
9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Emission Type
BS4-
Chassis
Single Cradle Tubular Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Oil Damped Front SuspensionTelescopic
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Series Spring SuspensiHydraulic
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
PillionSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
3v Eco ThrustWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Internet Connectivity
No-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
No-
Underseat storage
NoYes
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Battery Type
MFLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,87757,220
Ex-Showroom Price
57,87753,880
RTO
00
Insurance
03,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2441,229

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