TVS Victor or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Victor Price starts at Rs 57,877 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs 39,990 (ex-showroom price). Victor engine makes power and torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm & 6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 67 kmpl.