TVS Victor vs TVS XL100

In 2023 TVS Victor or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
XL100
TVS XL100
Comfort
₹39,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
48.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
4 SpeedSingle Speed Gear Box
Bore
53.5 mm51 mm
Emission Type
BS4bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,87751,146
Ex-Showroom Price
57,87741,015
RTO
03,027
Insurance
04,947
Accessories Charges
02,157
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2441,099

    Latest News

    TVS XL100
    TVS Motor joins hands with Rapido to boost commercial mobility ecosystem
    27 Apr 2022
    TVS XL100 is now available in a total of five colour options.
    TVS XL100 launched in Coral Silk colour scheme for festive season
    26 Oct 2021
    TVS XL100 Winner Edition sits at the top of the model's variant line-up.
    TVS Motor rides in XL100 Winner Edition moped. What makes it so popular?
    21 Jan 2021
    This modified TVS XL100 moped been made by a South-Indian automobile modification house named Sudus Custom. Image Credits: Instagram/Rakesh Babu
    TVS XL100 moped modified to look like a Harley-Davidson Forty Eight
    11 May 2021
    View all
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
