In 2024 TVS Star City Plus or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Legender Price starts at Rs. 59,048 (ex-showroom price).
Star City Plus engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm.
TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours.
The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Legender has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.
Star City Plus vs Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Star city plus
|Legender
|Brand
|TVS
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 63,338
|₹ 59,048
|Range
|-
|60-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|83.09 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.