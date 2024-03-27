In 2024 TVS Star City Plus or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 TVS Star City Plus or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 56,675 (ex-showroom price). Star City Plus engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. Gracy has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Star City Plus vs Gracy Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Star city plus Gracy Brand TVS Zelio Price ₹ 63,338 ₹ 56,675 Range - 60-120 km/charge Mileage 83.09 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 109 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 6-8 hrs.