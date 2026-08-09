In 2026 TVS Star City Plus or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). Star City Plus engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
Star City Plus vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Star city plus
|Shiga
|Brand
|TVS
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 72,200
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|-
|55-60 km/charge
|Mileage
|83.09 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-