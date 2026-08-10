In 2026 TVS Star City Plus or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). Star City Plus engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Star City Plus vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Star city plus
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|TVS
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 72,200
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|83.09 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours