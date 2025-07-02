In 2026 TVS Star City Plus or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Star City Plus engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Star City Plus vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Star city plus
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 72,200
|₹ 74,960
|Mileage
|83.09 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS
|8.02 PS PS