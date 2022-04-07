|Max Power
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
|8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Stroke
|48.8 mm
|57.9 mm
|Max Torque
|8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|ECU
|TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.0 : 1
|10.2:1
|Displacement
|109.7 cc
|125 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multiple - Disc
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
|Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|V-belt automatic
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|53.5 mm
|52.4 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹78,107
|₹81,527
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹66,895
|₹70,000
|RTO
|₹5,351
|₹5,600
|Insurance
|₹5,861
|₹5,927
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,678
|₹1,752
India's two-wheeler commuter segment is arguably one of the most competitive given the fact that there are so many reliable and affordable options present. While TVS has a range of products for the customer base that needs to be light on pocket, and easy to live with, one product that has really touched the masses is the Star City Plus that has received a slew of minor yet significant updates in t...Read More