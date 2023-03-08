In 2026 TVS Star City Plus or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Star City Plus engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Star City Plus vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Star city plus
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 72,200
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|83.09 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS
|8.2 PS PS