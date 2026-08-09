In 2026 TVS Star City Plus or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). Star City Plus engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Star City Plus vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Star city plus
|O3
|Brand
|TVS
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 72,200
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|83.09 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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