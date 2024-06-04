In 2024 TVS Star City Plus or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (ex-showroom price). Star City Plus engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Star City Plus vs Smarty Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Star city plus
|Smarty
|Brand
|TVS
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 63,338
|₹ 74,300
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|83.09 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.