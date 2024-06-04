HT Auto
In 2024 TVS Star City Plus or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (ex-showroom price). Star City Plus engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge.
Star City Plus vs Queen SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Star city plus Queen sx
BrandTVSWarivo Motors
Price₹ 63,338₹ 53,800
Range-55-80 km/charge
Mileage83.09 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity109 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Queen SX
Warivo Motors Queen SX
STD
₹53,800*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10.0 : 1-
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multiple - Disc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
53.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
25 psi-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
25 psi-
Tyre Size
Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
36 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
10 L-
Ground Clearance
172 mm150 mm
Length
1984 mm1785 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Engine Oil
1 L-
Kerb Weight
115 kg60.9 kg
Height
1080 mm1100 mm
Width
750 mm-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Oil damped)-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Braking Type
Synchronized Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MFLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,10775,300
Ex-Showroom Price
66,89575,300
RTO
5,3510
Insurance
5,8610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6781,618

