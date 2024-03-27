HT Auto
TVS Star City Plus vs Viertric Mist

In 2024 TVS Star City Plus or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Star City Plus vs Mist Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Star city plus Mist
BrandTVSViertric
Price₹ 63,338₹ 72,000
Range-60-70 km/charge
Mileage83.09 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity109 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Mist
Viertric Mist
STD
₹72,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10.0 : 1-
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multiple - Disc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
53.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,10775,634
Ex-Showroom Price
66,89572,000
RTO
5,3510
Insurance
5,8613,634
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6781,625

