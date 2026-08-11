In 2026 TVS Star City Plus or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Star City Plus engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Star City Plus vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Star city plus
|Lx 125
|Brand
|TVS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 72,200
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|83.09 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS
|9.92 PS PS