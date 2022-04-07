HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesStar City Plus vs VIO

TVS Star City Plus vs Velev Motors VIO

Filters
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VIO
Velev Motors VIO
STD
₹52,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10.0 : 1-
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multiple - Disc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
53.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,10752,000
Ex-Showroom Price
66,89552,000
RTO
5,3510
Insurance
5,8610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6781,117
Expert Reviews
Verdict

India's two-wheeler commuter segment is arguably one of the most competitive given the fact that there are so many reliable and affordable options present. While TVS has a range of products for the customer base that needs to be light on pocket, and easy to live with, one product that has really touched the masses is the Star City Plus that has received a slew of minor yet significant updates in t...

Read More

TVS Star City Plus BS 6 road test review: Practical and no-nonsense commuter

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details