In 2026 TVS Star City Plus or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). Star City Plus engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Star City Plus vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Star city plus
|Vio
|Brand
|TVS
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 72,200
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|83.09 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-