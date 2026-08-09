In 2026 TVS Star City Plus or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). Star City Plus engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Star City Plus vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Star city plus
|Ego li
|Brand
|TVS
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 72,200
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|83.09 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours