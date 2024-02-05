In 2024 TVS Star City Plus or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 TVS Star City Plus or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). Star City Plus engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl. Star City Plus vs XL100 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Star city plus Xl100 Brand TVS TVS Price ₹ 63,338 ₹ 44,998 Mileage 83.09 kmpl 55 to 55 kmpl Engine Capacity 109 cc 99.7 cc Power 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS 4.4 PS PS