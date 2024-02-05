Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesStar City Plus vs XL100

TVS Star City Plus vs TVS XL100

In 2024 TVS Star City Plus or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Star City Plus vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Star city plus Xl100
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 63,338₹ 44,998
Mileage83.09 kmpl55 to 55 kmpl
Engine Capacity109 cc99.7 cc
Power8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS4.4 PS PS
...Read More

Filters
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0 : 1-
Displacement
109.7 cc99.7 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiple - DiscCentrifugal Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled4 Stroke Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 SpeedSingle Speed Gear Box
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
53.5 mm51 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,10753,200
Ex-Showroom Price
66,89544,999
RTO
5,3512,699
Insurance
5,8615,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6781,143

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual46,375 - 64,635**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusnull | Petrol | Manual63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs Star City Plus

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 12th edition of Honda Drive to Discover took place in the scenic hills of north Bengal and Sikkim.
    Honda Drive to Discover: Elevating spirits in Sikkim and north West Bengal
    5 Feb 2024
    The ultra body coating service will be available in all Honda Cars India dealerships across India, starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28,900.
    Honda launches ultra-body coating, promises enhanced protection for cars
    31 Jan 2024
    Honda Elevate SUV is offered in a single engine option but with two transmission choices.
    Elevate SUV helps Honda clock 10% growth in sales in January
    2 Feb 2024
    Honda City and Amaze are the only two cars from the Japanese auto giant which are offered with discounts and other incentives in February.
    Honda offers massive discount on City and Amaze, save more than 1 lakh
    5 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Honda City Hybrid looks quite similar to the fifth-generation City launched earlier. However, it gets some distinct design elements such as new claw-type fog light garnish, new Black painted diamond-cut alloy wheels, new trunk lip spoiler, and the signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear.
    Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Look
    14 Apr 2022
    The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
    Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review
    2 May 2022
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    Honda City facelift has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the petrol-only variants.
    Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
    9 Mar 2023
    View all
     