In 2026 TVS Star City Plus or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Star City Plus engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Star City Plus vs Victor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Star city plus
|Victor
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 72,200
|₹ 57,877
|Mileage
|83.09 kmpl
|72 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS
|9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS