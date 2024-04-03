In 2024 TVS Sport or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,In 2024 TVS Sport or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Legender Price starts at Rs. 59,048 (ex-showroom price).
Sport engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm.
TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours.
The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Legender has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.