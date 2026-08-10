In 2026 TVS Sport or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). Sport engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Yuvee has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
Sport vs Yuvee Comparison