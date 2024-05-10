In 2024 TVS Sport or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,030 (ex-showroom price). Sport engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. Sport vs RayZR 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport Rayzr 125 Brand TVS Yamaha Price ₹ 59,431 ₹ 85,030 Mileage 70.0 kmpl 71.33 kmpl Engine Capacity 109.7 cc 125 cc Power 8.19 PS PS 8.02 PS PS