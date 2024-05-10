In 2024 TVS Sport or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
colours and other specs.
TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price).
Sport engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm.
On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours.
Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours.
The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet-Multi Plate Type
Automatic
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
2
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant Mesh
V-belt automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Injection
Bore
53.5 mm
52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
-
Front Brake
Drum
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Drum
Fuel Capacity
10 L
5.2 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm
145 mm
Length
1950 mm
1920 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm
1280 mm
Height
1080 mm
1150 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg
99 kg
Width
705 mm
685 mm
Body Graphics
Yes
Yes
Features
Tachometer
Analogue
-
Tripmeter
Digital
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Analogue
Additional Features
ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Smart Motor Generator System, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Hybrid
power assist, Smart Motor Generator, Quiet Engine Start System and
Automatic Stop & Start System, Bluetooth Connectivity with Yamaha
Motorcycle Connect X APP
Odometer
Analogue
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Analogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Yes
Battery Capacity
4 Ah
Maintenance free - 12V,5.0 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Halogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹68,806
₹94,994
Ex-Showroom Price
₹59,431
₹79,900
RTO
₹3,565
₹7,322
Insurance
₹5,810
₹7,772
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹1,478
₹2,041
