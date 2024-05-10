HT Auto
In 2024 TVS Sport or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price). Sport engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Sport vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport Fascino 125
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 59,431₹ 79,900
Mileage70.0 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.7 cc125 cc
Power8.19 PS PS8.2 bhp PS

Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹59,431*
*Ex-showroom price
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engineAir-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet-Multi Plate TypeAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant MeshV-belt automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
53.5 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
10 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm145 mm
Length
1950 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1280 mm
Height
1080 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg99 kg
Width
705 mm685 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)Smart Motor Generator System, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Hybrid power assist, Smart Motor Generator, Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop & Start System, Bluetooth Connectivity with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X APP
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
4 AhMaintenance free - 12V,5.0 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,80694,994
Ex-Showroom Price
59,43179,900
RTO
3,5657,322
Insurance
5,8107,772
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4782,041

