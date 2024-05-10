In 2024 TVS Sport or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price). Sport engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Sport vs Fascino 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport Fascino 125 Brand TVS Yamaha Price ₹ 59,431 ₹ 79,900 Mileage 70.0 kmpl 50 kmpl Engine Capacity 109.7 cc 125 cc Power 8.19 PS PS 8.2 bhp PS