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TVS Sport vs Ujaas Energy eGo T3

In 2026 TVS Sport or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). Sport engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge.
Sport vs eGo T3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport Ego t3
BrandTVSUjaas Energy
Price₹ 55,100₹ 59,724
Range-75-100 km/charge
Mileage70.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-72 V
Engine Capacity109.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
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eGo T3
Ujaas Energy eGo T3
eGo T3 LA 72V
₹56,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Length
1950 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm
Height
1080 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Width
705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
SingleTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine-
Clutch
Wet-Multi Plate Type-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Rear Suspension
5 Step adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorberHydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic Oil DampedTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)Wheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4AH72 V, 32 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,53659,724
Ex-Showroom Price
55,10059,724
RTO
3,3060
Insurance
6,1300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3871,283

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Latest Videos

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