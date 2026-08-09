In 2026 TVS Sport or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). Sport engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge.
Sport vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sport
|Ego t3
|Brand
|TVS
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 55,100
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|-
|75-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|70.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|109.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-