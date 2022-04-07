|Max Power
|8.29 PS @ 7350 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|48.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|ECU - Electronic Control Unit
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Compression Ratio
|10.0 : 1
|-
|Displacement
|109.7 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
|-
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|53.5 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹68,375
|₹50,880
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹57,330
|₹50,880
|RTO
|₹4,206
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,197
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,642
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,469
|₹1,093