In 2026 TVS Sport or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). Sport engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Sport vs XL100 Comparison