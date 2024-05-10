HT Auto
TVS Sport vs TVS Jupiter

In 2024 TVS Sport or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours

and other specs. TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). Sport engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Sport vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport Jupiter
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 59,431₹ 73,340
Mileage70.0 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.7 cc109.7 cc
Power8.19 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹59,431*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
48.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Clutch
Wet-Multi Plate TypeAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
53.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
10 L6 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm150 mm
Length
1950 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1275 mm
Height
1080 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg107 kg
Width
705 mm650 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Analogue-
Additional Features
ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)Econometer Parking Brake
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
4 Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,80685,313
Ex-Showroom Price
59,43173,340
RTO
3,5655,867
Insurance
5,8106,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4781,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease
Cons
Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

TVS Sport
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Sport
Hero HF Deluxe
TVS Jupiter
Honda Activa 6G
TVS Jupiter
Suzuki Access 125
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter
Honda Activa 125
TVS Jupiter
TVS NTORQ 125
TVS Jupiter
Hero Pleasure Plus
