In 2024 TVS Sport or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
and other specs.
TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price).
Sport engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm.
On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours.
TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours.
The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.