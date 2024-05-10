In 2024 TVS Sport or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

and other specs. TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). Sport engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. Sport vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport Jupiter Brand TVS TVS Price ₹ 59,431 ₹ 73,340 Mileage 70.0 kmpl 50 kmpl Engine Capacity 109.7 cc 109.7 cc Power 8.19 PS PS 7.88 PS PS Read Less