TVS Scooty Zest vs Zelio Legender

In 2024 TVS Scooty Zest or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Scooty Zest vs Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty zest Legender
BrandTVSZelio
Price₹ 58,460₹ 59,048
Range-60-120 km/charge
Mileage45.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity109 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-6-8 hrs.

Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
Legender
Zelio Legender
STD
₹59,048*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Max Torque
8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Digital IDI Ignition-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,61759,048
Ex-Showroom Price
62,98059,048
RTO
5,6040
Insurance
5,2830
Accessories Charges
1,7500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6251,269

