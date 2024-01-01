In 2024 TVS Scooty Zest or Zelio Eeva ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 TVS Scooty Zest or Zelio Eeva ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Zest Price starts at Rs. 58,460 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Zest engine makes power and torque 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm. TVS offers the Scooty Zest in 7 colours. The Scooty Zest mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Eeva ZX has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Scooty Zest vs Eeva ZX Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty zest Eeva zx Brand TVS Zelio Price ₹ 58,460 ₹ 59,000 Range - 60-120 km/charge Mileage 45.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 109 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6-8 hrs.