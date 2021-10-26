In 2024 TVS Scooty Zest or Zelio Eeva choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
TVS Scooty Zest Price starts at Rs. 58,460 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva Price starts at Rs. 54,575 (ex-showroom price).
Scooty Zest engine makes power and torque 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
TVS offers the Scooty Zest in 7 colours.
The Scooty Zest mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Eeva has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.
Scooty Zest vs Eeva Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty zest
|Eeva
|Brand
|TVS
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 58,460
|₹ 54,575
|Range
|-
|60-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs