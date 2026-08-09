In 2026 TVS Zest 110 or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). Zest 110 engine makes power and torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl. O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Zest 110 vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zest 110
|O3
|Brand
|TVS
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 70,600
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-