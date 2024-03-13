HT Auto
TVS Scooty Zest vs Viertric XL

In 2024 TVS Scooty Zest or Viertric XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Scooty Zest vs XL Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty zest Xl
BrandTVSViertric
Price₹ 58,460₹ 70,000
Range-60-70 km/charge
Mileage45.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity109 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
XL
Viertric XL
STD
₹70,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Max Torque
8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Digital IDI Ignition-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,61773,601
Ex-Showroom Price
62,98070,000
RTO
5,6040
Insurance
5,2833,601
Accessories Charges
1,7500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6251,581

