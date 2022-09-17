HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesScooty Zest vs Mist

TVS Scooty Zest vs Viertric Mist

In 2024 TVS Scooty Zest or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Scooty Zest vs Mist Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty zest Mist
BrandTVSViertric
Price₹ 58,460₹ 72,000
Range-60-70 km/charge
Mileage45.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity109 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mist
Viertric Mist
STD
₹72,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Max Torque
8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Digital IDI Ignition-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,61775,634
Ex-Showroom Price
62,98072,000
RTO
5,6040
Insurance
5,2833,634
Accessories Charges
1,7500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6251,625

Scooty Zest Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic70,838 - 82,738**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Pleasure Plus
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Pep Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic65,514 - 68,414**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Scooty Pep Plus

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
    Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
    17 Sept 2022
    Bugatti Mistral comes as the last car with the W16 engine.
    Bugatti EV and SUV won’t happen till 2032: Report
    8 Sept 2022
    The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
    Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
    27 Sept 2022
    The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died on Sunday. Probe concluded poor road design was one of the key reasons behind the accident.
    NHAI to pull up officials in case of accidents due to poor road design
    18 Oct 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     