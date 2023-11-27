In 2024 TVS Scooty Zest or Viertric Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Scooty Zest vs Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty zest
|Max
|Brand
|TVS
|Viertric
|Price
|₹ 58,460
|₹ 68,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.