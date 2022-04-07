|Max Power
|7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
|-
|Max Torque
|8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Digital IDI Ignition
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Hub Motor
|Displacement
|109.7 cc
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Carburetor
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹75,617
|₹54,880
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹62,980
|₹54,880
|RTO
|₹5,604
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,283
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,750
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,625
|₹1,179