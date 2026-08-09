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TVS Zest 110 vs Ujaas Energy eGo T3

In 2026 TVS Zest 110 or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). Zest 110 engine makes power and torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl. eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge.
Zest 110 vs eGo T3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zest 110 Ego t3
BrandTVSUjaas Energy
Price₹ 70,600₹ 59,724
Range-75-100 km/charge
Mileage48 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-72 V
Engine Capacity109 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Zest 110
TVS Zest 110
Gloss
₹70,600*
*Ex-showroom price
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eGo T3
Ujaas Energy eGo T3
eGo T3 LA 72V
₹56,880*
*Ex-showroom price
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TVS Zest 110 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L
Length
1770 mm
Wheelbase
1250 mm
Height
1139 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm
Width
660 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/90-10Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
80 kmph
Max Power
7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Torque
8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic DampersHydraulic
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Underseat storage
19-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah72 V, 32 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,67559,724
Ex-Showroom Price
70,60059,724
RTO
5,6480
Insurance
6,4270
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7771,283

Zest 110 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Zest 110undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹70,600 - 75,500**Ex-showroom price
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