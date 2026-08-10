In 2026 TVS Zest 110 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Zest 110 engine makes power and torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Zest 110 vs Victor Comparison