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HomeCompare BikesZest 110 vs Star City Plus

TVS Zest 110 vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2026 TVS Zest 110 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Zest 110 engine makes power and torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Zest 110 vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zest 110 Star city plus
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 70,600₹ 72,200
Mileage48 kmpl83.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity109 cc109 cc
Power7.81 PS PS8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS

Filters
Zest 110
TVS Zest 110
Gloss
₹70,600*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹72,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Zest 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L10 L
Length
1770 mm1984 mm
Wheelbase
1250 mm1260 mm
Height
1139 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm785 mm
Width
660 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/90-10Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
80 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition SystemSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Displacement
109.7 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic (Oil damped)
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Underseat storage
19-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,67584,434
Ex-Showroom Price
70,60072,200
RTO
5,6485,776
Insurance
6,4276,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7771,814

Zest 110 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Zest 110undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹70,600 - 75,500**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Zest 110 vs Pleasure Plus

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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