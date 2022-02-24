In 2026 TVS Zest 110 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Zest 110 engine makes power and torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Zest 110 vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zest 110
|Star city plus
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 70,600
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|7.81 PS PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS