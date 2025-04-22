In 2026 TVS Zest 110 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Zest 110 engine makes power and torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Zest 110 vs Sport Comparison