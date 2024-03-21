In 2024 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Zelio Eeva ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (ex-showroom price).
Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm.
TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours.
The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Eeva ZX has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.
Scooty Pep Plus vs Eeva ZX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|Eeva zx
|Brand
|TVS
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|-
|60-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.